Lottery boost for North Pennines geological heritage
The A 375,000 award will help to continue the landscape's status as a UNESCO Global Geopark, thanks to its features such as the glacial valley High Cup Nick, near Appleby. The money will pay for new walking trails, visual artworks, school and community projects, and new IT-based interpretation of landscape and geology.
