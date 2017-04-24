Llyn Peninsula named in top 10 UK ear...

Llyn Peninsula named in top 10 UK earthquake hotspots

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

A new map published on National Richter Scale Day plots over 10,000 earthquakes that have happened in the UK since 1970. It is also the location of the biggest earthquake of the past 50 years, which was a 5.4 magnitude quake on 19 July 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr 17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr 12 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr 5 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC