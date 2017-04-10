Lithium reviving centuries-old Czech ...

Lithium reviving centuries-old Czech mining tradition

A surge in the global use of lithium, a key component in electric batteries, is leading to the revival of a centuries-long mining tradition in the Czech Republic's Ore Mountains. Demand for the light metal, which is already used in smartphone batteries, is expected to triple in the next decade as it is used in far greater quantities in electric cars and electric storage systems.

