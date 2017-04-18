Learning New Things: The 3rd Annual M...

Learning New Things: The 3rd Annual Moab Geology Run At The 2017 Easter Jeep Safari

While most of us flock to Moab in order to hit the world-class trails and soak in the scenery, it doesn't take a rocket doctor to figure out there's a whole lot of interesting geological stuff going in and around Moab. From the highest concentration of natural arches in the world to the breathtaking red cliffs and canyons, there are a whole bunch of scientific reasons why Moab is so unique.

