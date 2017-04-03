Lawmakers, scientists seek millions to study Texas earthquake data
Researchers studying what makes the earth move below our feet are seeking $3.4 million from Texas lawmakers to continue operating a network of seismographs installed over the past two years. Scott Tinker, the state geologist and director of the Economic Bureau of Geology, says the bureau is now seeking about $3.4 million for TexNet for the next biennium to continue its groundbreaking research.
