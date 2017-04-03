Lawmakers, scientists seek millions t...

Lawmakers, scientists seek millions to study Texas earthquake data

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Researchers studying what makes the earth move below our feet are seeking $3.4 million from Texas lawmakers to continue operating a network of seismographs installed over the past two years. Scott Tinker, the state geologist and director of the Economic Bureau of Geology, says the bureau is now seeking about $3.4 million for TexNet for the next biennium to continue its groundbreaking research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Wed Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar 21 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb '17 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb '17 USAUSAUSA 20
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,326 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC