Iceland magma drilling project may revive giant UK power cable link
Scientists will study the possibility of producing geothermal energy from magma for the first time, in a $100 million project in Iceland, which if successful could produce up to 10 times more energy than from a conventional well. The project is being coordinated by Iceland's Geothermal Research Group and the British Geological Survey, with the participation of 38 institutes and companies from 11 countries including the United States, Canada and Russia.
