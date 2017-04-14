Huge Ancient Methane Seeps Discovered...

Huge Ancient Methane Seeps Discovered in the Canadian High Arctic

Boulder, Colo., USA: Cretaceous climate warming led to a significant methane release from the seafloor, indicating potential for similar destabilization of gas hydrates under modern global warming. A field campaign on the remote Ellef Ringnes Island, Canadian High Arctic, discovered an astounding number of methane seep mounds in Cretaceous age sediments.

