Hudson Homeowners Demand State Solve Lake Mallalieu Silt Problem
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has proposed spending $19 million to build a new dam to keep silt out of Hudson's Lake Mallalieu. However, landowners say more money is needed to address the damage already done to the lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
