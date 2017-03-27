Homes sliding off cliff? Unstable gro...

Homes sliding off cliff? Unstable ground causing unrest in Wandermere Heights neighborhood

17 hrs ago

Extremely wet and shifting ground has homeowners in one north Spokane neighborhood on edge after at least two homeowner have been told to evacuate. A sign posted on one of the homes reads, "this facility has been inspected under emergency conditions by Spokane County Division of Building and Code Enforcement.

