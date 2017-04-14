Gov't Geologists Discover The US's Largest Natural Gas Deposit
The U.S. Geological Survey discovered the largest continuous natural gas deposit in the country, stretching across the Gulf Coast states of Texas and Louisiana. USGS estimates between 4 billion barrels of oil and 304.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas sit untapped in the Haynesville and Bossier shale formations.
