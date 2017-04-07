Geology professor talks sea level rise

If carbon dioxide levels are not stabilized soon, almost 150 million people will be displaced by rising sea levels and forced to move inland by 2100, according to a geology expert. Geology professor Jamin Greenbaum spoke Thursday evening at Tejas House for their weekly speaker series, Tejas Coffee.

