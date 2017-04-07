Geology professor talks sea level rise
If carbon dioxide levels are not stabilized soon, almost 150 million people will be displaced by rising sea levels and forced to move inland by 2100, according to a geology expert. Geology professor Jamin Greenbaum spoke Thursday evening at Tejas House for their weekly speaker series, Tejas Coffee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|USAUSAUSA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC