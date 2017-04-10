Geology Day, Plein Air art event Saturday in Michaux State Forest
Artists Patricia Keough, of Carlisle, and Nancy Mendes, of Mechanicsburg, paint among the boulders of Hammonds Rocks in Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County during the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation's first Plein Air event for the Stewards of Penn's Woods anti-graffiti initiative. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation will showcase the work of its Graffiti Busters volunteers at Hammonds Rocks in Michaux State Forest, Cumberland County, with A Geology Day and Plein Air Art in the Outdoors Day on Saturday, April 15, at the rocks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|USAUSAUSA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC