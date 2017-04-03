Geologists working to spread knowledg...

Geologists working to spread knowledge of landslide risk in Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

Experts said landslides are common in the Pacific Northwest due to the steep topography and heavy precipitation. In fact, Oregon and Washington are among the most landslide-prone states in the U.S. This winter's heavy snow and rains have resulted in a high number of slides in the Northwest, so experts are working to better inform the public about the risks of landslides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Wed Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar 21 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb '17 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb '17 USAUSAUSA 20
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,139,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC