Geologists working to spread knowledge of landslide risk in Oregon
Experts said landslides are common in the Pacific Northwest due to the steep topography and heavy precipitation. In fact, Oregon and Washington are among the most landslide-prone states in the U.S. This winter's heavy snow and rains have resulted in a high number of slides in the Northwest, so experts are working to better inform the public about the risks of landslides.
