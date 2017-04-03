Geologists search for former lead mines

Cold wind blew across a Tyrone Township farm field Saturday as a handful of geologists and Juniata College students gathered atop mysteriously bare patches of ground. But the geology students, led by Professor Ryan Mathur, see something else: the possible sites of long-abandoned lead mines, perhaps going back to the 1770s.

