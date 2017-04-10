Geologist commemorates 1992 earthquake
A basic model of what food to have in an emergency kit just in case a natural disaster strikes close to home. Humboldt County's very own earthquake and tsunami expert Lori Dengler weighed in on the ever present chance of natural disasters in what she considers to be the most seismically active region in the contiguous 48 states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|22 hr
|NM Guy
|3
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr 12
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC