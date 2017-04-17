Gem Diamonds appoints Harry Kenyon-Slaney as chairman

London-listed miner Gem Diamonds has appointed Harry Kenyon-Slaney as chairman and a non-executive director, succeeding Roger Davis who will step down at the next shareholder meeting on 6 June. Kenyon-Slaney, a qualified geologist, is currently a senior advisor to McKinsey & Co, a partner at Audley Capital Advisors, a member of the board of directors of Bridon Bekaert Ropes Group, and a non-executive director of several private companies He has has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, mainly with mining giant with Rio Tinto.

