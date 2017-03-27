Fracking surprise

Fracking surprise

The news that fracking has been given the go-ahead in South Africa comes as a surprise to many. The mineral resource minister made the announcement with little comment from the Department of Energy or from former Energy Minister Tina Joematt-Pettersson.

