Foreign visitors are interested in Shushi's State Museum of Geology, director says
The State Museum of Geology after Gregory Gabrieliants in Shushi last year welcomed 3491 visitors, 679 of them were foreign tourists. The director of the museum Sarasar Saryan noted the aforesaid in an interview with "Artsakhpress", adding that especially foreign tourists show great interest towards the museum.
