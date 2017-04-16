For the first time, bee-killing neoni...

For the first time, bee-killing neonicotinoid pesticides are now being found in drinking water

Read more: NewsTarget.com

Traces of a dangerous pesticide called neonicotinoids were detected in tap water across the U.S., a recent study revealed. A team of chemists and engineers at the U.S. Geological Survey and University of Iowa reported that they found residues of the toxic pesticide in drinking water, marking the first time that neonicotinoids were identified in tap water across the nation.

