First evidence found of popular pesticides in drinking water - in Iowa
Of the many pesticides that American farmers have embraced in their war on bugs, neonicotinoids are among the most popular. One of them, called imidacloprid, is among the world's bestselling insecticides, boasting sales of over $1 billion a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|8 hr
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|USAUSAUSA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC