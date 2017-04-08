Earthquakes hit Batangas anew, felt i...

Earthquakes hit Batangas anew, felt in Metro Manila

Sun-Star

Two earthquakes rattled Batangas Saturday afternoon - the second registering at magnitude 6.0 - in the same area struck last April 4 by a quake that caused residents to flee their homes. The first magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck at 3:07 p.m. and was followed by a strong magnitude 6.0 quake at 3:09 p.m., with the epicenter in Mabini, Batangas.

Chicago, IL

