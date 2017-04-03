Earthquake shakes up Mankato area res...

Earthquake shakes up Mankato area residents

Mankato area residents felt the shake when a minor earthquake originated a little over 3 miles from town Tuesday afternoon. The 3.4 magnitude quake was recorded at 12:54 p.m. southeast of Mankato.

