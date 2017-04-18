Earthquake shakes Ecuador's Amazon region, damage unclear
An earthquake in the Andean region shook Ecuador on Tuesday, witnesses said, sending people running into the streets in the capital of Quito a year after a deadly quake hit the country's Pacific coast. The U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday's 6.0 magnitude quake hit about 164 miles northwest of the jungle town of Iquitos in neighboring Peru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Mon
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr 12
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC