Digitization of Armenia's geology fund to be completed later this year

YEREVAN, April 11. /ARKA/. The database of the National Geology Fund of Armenia will be available online to all potential investors, the press office of the Armenian energy and natural resources ministry reported on Tuesday.  Shushanik Kerobyan, chief of the geology department of the ministry's earth entrails agency, said that the data of the fund will be digitized to make information about mining industry and natural resources available.

