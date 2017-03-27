Dead Sea indicates climate change for...

Dead Sea indicates climate change for 220,000 years

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

As one of the saltiest lakes on Earth in an arid region and the lowest point on Earth, the lake has recorded climate change in the region over geological periods. There is a direct relationship between hydrological and chemical changes in the Dead Sea over 220,000 years, a time interval covering two glacial and three interglacial periods on Earth, according to research conducted at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar 21 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb '17 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb '17 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb '17 Frankenfool 2
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC