Darwin's footsteps: Galapagos Islands expedition dream come true for Winnipeg teacher
Not many people have been able to follow the footsteps of Charles Darwin, the naturalist and geologist behind the theory of evolution by natural selection, but a Winnipeg teacher will become one of the few. Louis Riel School Division teacher Mike Johnston has become the first Manitoba educator to be named a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow, which will send him on a global expedition to the "I get to go and literally be in those footsteps and take in the world as [Darwin] sort of saw it, be in the whole Darwinian idea of what was he looking at that made him think in a different way, on a path that a lot of scientists sort of follow very diligently now," Johnston said.
