Darwin's footsteps: Galapagos Islands expedition dream come true for Winnipeg teacher

2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Not many people have been able to follow the footsteps of Charles Darwin, the naturalist and geologist behind the theory of evolution by natural selection, but a Winnipeg teacher will become one of the few. Louis Riel School Division teacher Mike Johnston has become the first Manitoba educator to be named a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow, which will send him on a global expedition to the "I get to go and literally be in those footsteps and take in the world as [Darwin] sort of saw it, be in the whole Darwinian idea of what was he looking at that made him think in a different way, on a path that a lot of scientists sort of follow very diligently now," Johnston said.

