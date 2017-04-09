County Supervisors Push Tsunami Prepa...

County Supervisors Push Tsunami Preparedness

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Nexus

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an honorary resolution last week declaring the week Tsunami Preparedness Week. The honorary resolution, sponsored by Supervisor Das Williams, was meant to bring attention to what the public can do to prepare in the event of an aquatic disaster.

