County Supervisors Push Tsunami Preparedness
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an honorary resolution last week declaring the week Tsunami Preparedness Week. The honorary resolution, sponsored by Supervisor Das Williams, was meant to bring attention to what the public can do to prepare in the event of an aquatic disaster.
