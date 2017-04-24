Central Chile hit by 7.1-magnitude quake: USGS
SANTIAGO: A strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake rattled central Chile on Monday , near the capital Santiago, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, which struck at 6.30pm , was centred off the coast of the resort city of Valparaiso and had a depth of 9.8 kilometres, according to the USGS.
