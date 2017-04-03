Capital Facts: Ottawa-Gatineau high on earthquake risk rankings
In celebration of Canada's 150th birthday, the Citizen is rolling out one fact each day for 150 days until July 1, highlighting the odd, the fascinating and the important bits of Ottawa history you might not know about. The Geological Survey rated Ottawa-Gatineau as one of the country's urban areas most at risk of an earthquake.
