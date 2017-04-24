Canada's oldest scientific agency celebrates 175 years
The Geological Survey of Canada played a large role in shaping the landscape of B.C., through mapping coal, copper and gold deposits. Shown here is Teck Resources' Greenhills coal mine near Sparwood, B.C. "That phase of our industrial growth was based on iron and steel and coal and copper and all the rest of the metals," said John Chapman, a scientist with the GSC in Vancouver.
