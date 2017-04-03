Canada's 'Golden Triangle' is making ...

Canada's 'Golden Triangle' is making a comeback

16 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Many years ago, a remote and mountainous region in northwestern British Columbia gained considerable notoriety as an emerging mineral district. With a rich mining history, one of the world's largest silver mines , and million ounce gold deposits - this area of incredible wealth became known as "The Golden Triangle".

