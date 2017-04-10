Busy week for quakes -- in northern K...

Busy week for quakes -- in northern Kansas

U.S. Geological Survey monitors recorded almost three dozen earthquakes in Kansas over the past two weeks, including 10 in Sumner County, seven in Harper County and one in Barber County.

