BP trying to get leaking oil well under control on Alaskaa s North Slope
An exploration well about 20 miles south of the Prudhoe Bay oil field on the North Slope shale on July 2012. A BP oil and gas production well in Alaska's North Slope blew out Friday morning, and on Saturday afternoon, the well was still not under control as responders fought subfreezing temperatures and winds gusting up to 38 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Sat
|NM Guy
|3
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr 12
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC