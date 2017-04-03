Another earthquake recorded in north-central Kansas
The U.S. Geological Survey reports an earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude was recorded Thursday night, centered three miles south of Mankato. The Hays Post reports that three other quakes, with magnitudes of 3.0, 2.7 and 3.4, also caused shaking near the community this week.
