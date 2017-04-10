A country off the border of South America may become the next oil hot spot
ExxonMobil last week announced its third successful oil find offshore Guyana - the tiny Latin American country squeezed between Venezuela and Suriname. The Snoek discovery follows hitting oil-bearing rock in the Liza-1 well and the Payara-1 well, where Exxon struck oil at the beginning of this year.
