A country off the border of South America may become the next oil hot spot

8 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

ExxonMobil last week announced its third successful oil find offshore Guyana - the tiny Latin American country squeezed between Venezuela and Suriname. The Snoek discovery follows hitting oil-bearing rock in the Liza-1 well and the Payara-1 well, where Exxon struck oil at the beginning of this year.

