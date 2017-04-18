6.0 earthquake strikes northern Peru, felt throughout region
" A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has struck an Amazonian region of northern Peru. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, though the quake could be felt strongly as far away as Colombia and Ecuador.
