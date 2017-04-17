5.7-magnitude quake hits off Vanuatu5 min ago

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit northwest of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu today, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The quake, which struck at a depth of 20 kilometres and about 250 kilometres northwest of Vanuatu's Santo island, was first reported as a 6.0 magnitude before being downgraded by the USGS.

