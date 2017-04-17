5.7-magnitude quake hits off Vanuatu5 min ago
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit northwest of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu today, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The quake, which struck at a depth of 20 kilometres and about 250 kilometres northwest of Vanuatu's Santo island, was first reported as a 6.0 magnitude before being downgraded by the USGS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|14 hr
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr 12
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC