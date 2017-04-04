5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Batangas

A moderately strong earthquake initially measuring 5.4-magnitude on the Richter scale rattled parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas in Luzon on Tuesday evening. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology , the earthquake was recorded at around 8:58 p.m. Tuesday, which originated at 7 kilometers northwest of Tingloy, Batangas.

