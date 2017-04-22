3.1 earthquake rattles Borrego Spring...

3.1 earthquake rattles Borrego Springs area

Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake broke on the San Jacinto fault system at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, causing brief shaking in parts of northeastern San Diego County, the US Geological Survey said. Seismologists said the quake occurred 6.9 miles beneath the earth's surface, in a region where small temblors are common.

