2 small earthquakes recorded in north...

2 small earthquakes recorded in north-central Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWSB

The USGS says a 3.6 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:36 a.m. Thursday about six miles west of Lamont and a 2.8 magnitude quake was recorded 56 minutes later in the same area, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City. No injuries or damage are reported and the geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0. Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Wed labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr 5 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar 21 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb '17 local resident 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC