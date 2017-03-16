Workers at troubled Oroville Dam need dust-control plan after cancer-causing asbestos detected
An aerial view of the water flowing out of the Oroville Dam's main spillway on Feb. 21. State water officials at the troubled Lake Oroville have supplied a dust-control plan to air quality officials after cancer-causing asbestos was detected at the work site this week. During recent air quality and sediment testing at the site, naturally occurring asbestos was found in some areas of the construction zone, Department of Water Resources officials said Thursday.
