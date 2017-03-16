Workers at troubled Oroville Dam need...

Workers at troubled Oroville Dam need dust-control plan after cancer-causing asbestos detected

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

An aerial view of the water flowing out of the Oroville Dam's main spillway on Feb. 21. State water officials at the troubled Lake Oroville have supplied a dust-control plan to air quality officials after cancer-causing asbestos was detected at the work site this week. During recent air quality and sediment testing at the site, naturally occurring asbestos was found in some areas of the construction zone, Department of Water Resources officials said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar 1 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar 1 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb 25 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb 23 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb 21 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb '17 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan '17 Kathleen 23
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC