Vast Resources promotes chief geologist to COO

Harvey has been a consultant to Vast as chief geologist since 2013, working on the company's two producing mines which were commissioned during his tenure. He will support these assets by targeting increased zinc and copper production at the Manaila polymetallic mine in Romania and increased gold production at the Pickstone-Peerless mine in Zimbabwe, as well as help commission a third mine, the Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania, subject to gaining a mining licence.

