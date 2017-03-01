Utah author inspires love of geology with latest picture book
It was Utah author Terry Jennings ' love of southern Utah and geology that inspired her latest picture book, " Vivian and the Legend of the Hoodoos " . Originally from Cuba and now living in Virginia, Jennings spends part of her year in southern Utah, observing scientific processes, admiring the land and learning about its history.
