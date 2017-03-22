UT head geologist speaks at PBPA lunc...

UT head geologist speaks at PBPA luncheon this Thursday

Oil and gas is a big topic in West Texas but how much do we really know about seismic activity below the surface? The Permian Basin Petroleum Association will have a luncheon Thursday where keynote speaker Dr. Peter Hennings will speak to PBPA members on seismic activity in West Texas. Hennings is the head geologist at the Center for Integrated Seismic Research at the University of Texas.

