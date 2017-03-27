USGS: Magnitude 4.4 earthquake report...

USGS: Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported off Oregon-California coast

18 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake took place on Monday at around 1:20 a.m. in the Gorda Ridges region of the Pacific Ocean at a depth of around 10 kilometers.

