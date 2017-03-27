USGS: Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported off Oregon-California coast
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake took place on Monday at around 1:20 a.m. in the Gorda Ridges region of the Pacific Ocean at a depth of around 10 kilometers. Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC