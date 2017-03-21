Unraveling a Martian enigma: The hidden rivers of Arabia Terra
Since the days of Mariner, most Mars watchers have heard of the famous valley networks. These are large, elongated troughs dissecting much of the surface, which resemble river-cut valleys on Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Planetary Society.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|14 hr
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC