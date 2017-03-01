Tunnel cave-in kills 2

The deaths of two young geologists may have been caused by a fragile layer of rocks in a freshly built tunnel caving in, causing a large rock to fall and crush them, engineers say. The incident in Mae Taeng district occurred as Pratyawat Wasu-anant, 24, and Pathomporn Siriwat, 23, went into tunnel No 6 for a geological inspection Thursday morning.

