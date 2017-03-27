Trump moves to roll back Obama-era cl...

Trump moves to roll back Obama-era climate policies

Al Jazeera

Critics say Trump's order is unlikely to result in a boost in coal production or substantial jobs creation [Reuters US President Donald Trump has declared the end of a "war on coal" as he moved to roll back rules that underpin American emissions targets and a major global climate accord. executive order to review some of his predecessor Barack Obama's climate legacy, declaring an end to "job-killing regulations".

Chicago, IL

