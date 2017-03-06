Tin processing plant opening in Yarmouth County in 2018
A tin processing plant is planned for 2018 on the site of the old Rio Algom tin mine, employing an improved method of extraction. Construction would be relatively simple, as the small-scale processing plant run by Avalon Rare Metals would consist of a number of pre-fabricated modules that can be shipped and assembled fairly easily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC