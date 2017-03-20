This Texas oilfield is messing with OPEC

This Texas oilfield is messing with OPEC

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico has emerged as the new poster boy of the U.S. shale oil revolution. Land prices in the Permian have skyrocketed, drilling activity has tripled since last year and production there is poised to soar despite cheap oil prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar 1 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar 1 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb 25 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb 23 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb 21 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb '17 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan '17 Kathleen 23
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC