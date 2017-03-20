This Texas oilfield is messing with OPEC
The Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico has emerged as the new poster boy of the U.S. shale oil revolution. Land prices in the Permian have skyrocketed, drilling activity has tripled since last year and production there is poised to soar despite cheap oil prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC